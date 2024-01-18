Home

Maharashtra: Blast In Chemical Factory In Badlapur; 1 Killed, 5 Injured

Thane: A major fire broke out at a chemical company in MIDC, Badlapur, resulting in one death and several injuries. The fire quickly spread throughout the company, causing multiple explosions. The intensity of the fire was such that it even caused parts of the reactor to be thrown outside the company premises, causing vehicles parked nearby to catch fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but investigations are underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events that led to the incident. Firefighters arrived at the scene promptly and began their efforts to control the blaze.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Five injured in a blast at a chemical factory in Badlapur MIDC. Fire tenders are on the spot. Further details awaited. (Source: Thane Police) pic.twitter.com/49fHnV52h5 — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

The fire started in one section of the chemical company and rapidly engulfed the entire premises. The company’s emergency response team immediately sprang into action and called for assistance from the fire department.

Unfortunately, despite the valiant efforts of the firefighting team, one person lost his life in the incident while four others sustained injuries who were rushed to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.