Maharashtra Board: Truck carrying the question paper sets of the various subjects for the Class 12 (Higher Secondary Examination) of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) from Madhya Pradesh caught fire in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. The state board's offline examinations are slated to be held from 4 March, 2022.

"A truck carrying the question paper sets of Class 12 suddenly caught fire near Sangamner ghat in Ahmednagar district. The boxes containing question papers of various subjects were destroyed due to the blaze and later lay scattered on the road," board's chairperson, Sharad Gosavi, said, according to a Mint report.

According to the Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police Manoj Patil the incident took place around 7 am. "As per the preliminary information, smoke started billowing from the truck when it was moving. The driver and other occupants jumped out. Soon, the truck caught fire and the paper sets were gutted," he said.