Mumbai: Three people died and at least 11 people are feared drowned after a boat capsized in Varada river in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Tuesday, police said. The local police team and district disaster management authority have so far fished out three bodies, including that of a minor girl, from the river, an official said.

The incident took place around 10.30 am at Hatrana village, under the jurisdiction of Benoda police station, where a boat carrying 11 people from three families capsized, he said.

Prima facie, it appears that the boat was unable to sustain the weight of its occupants, he said, adding that the victims were going in the boat after performing a ritual on the banks of the river. While three bodies have been recovered so far, the search is underway for the others, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)