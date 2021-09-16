Mumbai: The death toll in the boat capsize incident reported from Maharashtra’s Amaravati district two days back, has risen to 10 on Thursday. The count has risen after rescue teams recovered seven more bodies of victims who were on a boat that capsized in the Wardha river on Tuesday, police said. There were total 13 people on the boat and after it capsized on Tuesday, two of its occupants swam to safety, police earlier said.Also Read - Maharashtra Boat Capsize: 3 Dead, Several Feared Drowned in Amravati's Varada River, Search Operation Underway

Three bodies were recovered on Tuesday, and with the police and disaster management cell rescue teams tracing seven more bodies the toll has now gone up to 10, an official on Thursday said, adding that an 11-year-old girl is still missing. Also Read - 5 Dead, 5 Missing After Boat Capsizes in Bihar's Gandak River

The deceased included seven females and three males, he said. Among the dead were three children – two girls, aged two and 13, and an eight-year-old boy, the official said. Also Read - At Least 26 Dead as Launch Capsizes After Collision With Cargo Vessel in Bangladesh

The incident had taken place in Warud tehsil under the jurisdiction of Benoda police station limits of Amravati, located over 600 km from Mumbai, when 12 members of some families from Gadegaon village along with the boatman were on way to a temple after visiting a waterfall nearby, an official earlier said. Police had said it appeared that the boat was unable to sustain the weight of its occupants.

(With PTI inputs)