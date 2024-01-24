Home

Boat Capsized At Chandrapur-Gadchiroli Border In Maharashtra, Woman Killed; Deputy CM Assures Financial Assistance

In an unfortunate incident, a boat capsized in Maharashtra's Ganpur village resulting in the death of a woman. Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis has assured financial assistance.

Boat Capsize Accident in Maharashtra (Representative Image)

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a boat capsized in Maharashtra’s Ganpur village resulting in the death of a woman. Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis has assured financial assistance.

