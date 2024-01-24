Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Maharashtra
  • Boat Capsized At Chandrapur-Gadchiroli Border In Maharashtra, Woman Killed; Deputy CM Assures Financial Assistance

Boat Capsized At Chandrapur-Gadchiroli Border In Maharashtra, Woman Killed; Deputy CM Assures Financial Assistance

In an unfortunate incident, a boat capsized in Maharashtra's Ganpur village resulting in the death of a woman. Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis has assured financial assistance.

Published: January 24, 2024 9:15 AM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

Boat Capsize Accident in Maharashtra (Representative Image)
Boat Capsize Accident in Maharashtra (Representative Image)

New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a boat capsized in Maharashtra’s Ganpur village resulting in the death of a woman. Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis has assured financial assistance.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.