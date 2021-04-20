Mumbai: Nearly a week after Maharashtra imposed strict restrictions in the state, the Uddhav Thackeray government will hold a cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon to review the implementation of ‘Break the Chain’ restrictions and also the present status of the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that the government might take a final call on enforcing complete lockdown in the state, as Covid-19 cases and fatalities continue to soar. Meanwhile, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that given the current situation, the government is also contemplating restrictions on all outlets selling essentials like groceries, fruits, vegetables, etc. These may be permitted only for limited hours from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. to reduce the crowds on the roads with many people claiming they are out to buy essential supplies. Maharashtra currently has a case tally of 38,39,338 and 60,473 deaths notched in the past 13 months, besides a staggering 670,388 active cases, all figures highest in the country. Also Read - Second Coronavirus Wave Could Stabilise in India by end of 2021, Says AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

Live Updates

  • 12:04 PM IST

    Mumbai Police & Food and Drugs Admn teams raided 2 locations y’day. 2000 vials of Remdesevir recovered at one exporter’s location in Marol,Andheri East, which belongs to a pharmaceutical company. 200 vials of Remdesevir recovered at another exporter’s location in New Marine Lines

  • 11:53 AM IST

    Devotees were seen offering prayers outside Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai on Ashtami. The temple remains closed for devotees as the state government’s restrictions till May 1 continue to remain in force, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • 11:51 AM IST

    We have received information that we will get the Covishield doses by this evening. If that happens, we will begin vaccination tomorrow. We realised last night about the shortage of Covishield doses: Rajesh Dere, Dean of BKC jumbo vaccination centre

  • 11:50 AM IST
    Boards reading ‘Vaccine out of stock’, were put up outside BKC vaccination centre in Mumbai. Dean of the Centre said, “We had 350-400 Covishield doses, we’ve administered it. We’re awaiting more doses. Around 2000 Covaxin doses are available for second dose, that is being administered.”