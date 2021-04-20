Mumbai: Nearly a week after Maharashtra imposed strict restrictions in the state, the Uddhav Thackeray government will hold a cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon to review the implementation of ‘Break the Chain’ restrictions and also the present status of the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that the government might take a final call on enforcing complete lockdown in the state, as Covid-19 cases and fatalities continue to soar. Meanwhile, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that given the current situation, the government is also contemplating restrictions on all outlets selling essentials like groceries, fruits, vegetables, etc. These may be permitted only for limited hours from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. to reduce the crowds on the roads with many people claiming they are out to buy essential supplies. Maharashtra currently has a case tally of 38,39,338 and 60,473 deaths notched in the past 13 months, besides a staggering 670,388 active cases, all figures highest in the country. Also Read - Second Coronavirus Wave Could Stabilise in India by end of 2021, Says AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria

