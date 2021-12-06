Mumbai: Maharashtra on Monday reported two more cases of Omicron Covid-19. According to the reports, the two cases have been detected in Mumbai. With these cases, the Maharashtra’s overall tally has risen to 10. Moreover, India’s cumulative tally of the new Covid-19 variant has also climbed up to 23.Also Read - Assam Govt Issues Fresh Guidelines For Travellers As Threat of Omicron Variant Looms | Check SOPs Here