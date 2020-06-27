New Delhi: Maharashtra on Saturday broke record of its highest-ever single-day spike with 5,318 new COVID-19 cases. The state’s total case count now stands at 1,59,133. With 167 deaths, the fatality count has gone up to 7,273. Also Read - 'Galwan Valley Incident Can't be Immediately Labelled as Failure': Pawar Sides With Centre on Ladakh Standoff

Saturday’s spike in cases has surpassed the record 5,024 detections recorded on Friday. Also Read - MS Dhoni Does Organic Farming at His Ranchi Farmhouse, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

With 4,430 patients being dischargedin the day, the number of the recovered cases mounted to 84,245, a Health official said. Also Read - 'Dance' to Survive COVID-19 Crisis? Researchers Suggest New Therapy For Families Amid Coronavirus

A total of 8,96,874 people have been tested so far.

For most of June, the state has been recording three-digit highs of deaths and since the past couple of days, over 5,000 new patients.

The Health Department said of the total number of cases declared till date, 67,600 are active cases.

Of Saturday’s 167 fatalities, Mumbai alone notched 105 deaths – pulling up the city death toll to 4,284 now, while the number of Covid-19 positive patients here shot up by 1,402 cases to touch 74,252.

There were also 19 deaths in Pune, 10 in Jalgaon, seven in Dhule, six in Solapur, three each in Thane, Nashik and Ahmednagar, two each in Palghar, and Latur, and one each in Raigad, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Osmanabad and Jalna.

On the positive side, a total of 4,430 fully cured patients returned home on Saturday, taking the number of those discharged to 84,245 now.