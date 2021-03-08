Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday presented Budget 2021 in the state assembly. While presenting the budget, Pawar said that the Farmers in Maharashtra will be allowed to repay their farm loans with 0% interest and the amount will be borne by the government. Pawar said the move is aimed at increasing the income of farmers. “Farmers can now repay their farm loans with 0% interest. The interest amount will be borne by the government. No interest will be charged on crop loans amounting up to ₹300,000,” Pawar said. Also Read - Is Maharashtra Heading Towards Second Lockdown? Over 10,000 Corona Cases Reported in Single-Day

Here are the key highlights from the Maharashtra Budget 2021: Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Shiv Sena Extends Support to TMC, Says Won’t Fight in State

1. Electric vehicle charging stations on major highways (Mumbai -Pune, Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai-Nashik) Also Read - 'Won't Lose Match As Stadium's Name is Narendra Modi': Uddhav Thackeray's Dig Over Renaming of Motera stadium

2. Stamp duty relaxation if the house is registered in the name of the lady of the house

3. Maharashtra budget proposes a concession in stamp duty by 1 per cent over the prevailing rate exclusively to women, provided the transfer of house property or registration of sale deed is in the name of women.

4. State government allocates Rs 400 crore for Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park.

5. Rs 101 crore for renovation and maintenance of heritage temples.

6. Rs 2,270 crore budget provision for women and child development department

7. Rs 8,420 crore for the urban development department

8. Rs 400cr for Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park

9. Rs 2,533cr for water supply & sanitation

10. Rajiv Gandhi science parks across the state