Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live Updates: Fadnavis Allocates Rs 36,000 Crore For Infra Projects

Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live Updates: The state budget this time is expected to focus on the middle class of both urban and rural areas to woo voters ahead of civic and local body polls.

Published: March 9, 2023 2:49 PM IST

By Manmath Nayak

Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the finance and planning portfolios, will present the Maharashtra Budget 2023 on Thursday. This time, the state budget is expected to focus on the middle class of both urban and rural areas to woo voters ahead of civic and local body polls, followed by Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls next year. Notably, the Shinde-Fadnavis combine will present its first budget in the Maharashtra Assembly.

  • 2:49 PM IST

    Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis allocated Rs 36,000 crore for various infra projects. He made the following announcements:

    Maharashtra will set up MITRA Sansthan based on Niti Aayog.

    The state government will provide premium for farmers under PM Krishi Bima Yojna.

    Rs 6,000 will be given to individual farmers from central scheme

    Paddy growing farmers will also get Rs 15,000 incentive per hectare.

    25 lakh hectares will be brought under organic farming to promote organic farming in the state.

    Provision of Rs 1,234 cr for cashew processing units announced.

  • 2:42 PM IST

    Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live: Fadnavis says all approvals will be granted to Painganga-Nalgana project in Vidarbha and special budget for it will be announced soon.

  • 2:34 PM IST

    Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live: Fadnavis said Jal Yukt Shivar Scheme-II will be launched for farmers as the earlier scheme was stopped by the previous MVA government.

  • 2:24 PM IST

    Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live: Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh insurance scheme for the traditional fishermen with Centre’s help.

  • 2:19 PM IST

    Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live: Fadnavis says the farmers will get Rs 12,000 per year under NaMo Farmers scheme and Rs 6,900 crore kept aside for this in the state budget.

  • 2:18 PM IST

    Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live: Devendra Fadnavis says Maharashtra’s share will be 1 trillion dollar in the 5 trillion dollar economy proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • 2:15 PM IST

    Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live: State cabinet meeting is going on to pass the State budget 2023-24.

  • 2:12 PM IST

    Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live: As per the survey, the state’s economy in 2022-23 is expected to grow at 6.8 per cent as against 7 per cent of the Indian economy.

  • 2:12 PM IST

    Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live: Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday tabled the Economic Survey of Maharashtra 2022-23 in the assembly.

Published Date: March 9, 2023 2:49 PM IST

