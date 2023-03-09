Home

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live Updates: Fadnavis Allocates Rs 36,000 Crore For Infra Projects

live

Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live Updates: Fadnavis Allocates Rs 36,000 Crore For Infra Projects

Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live Updates: The state budget this time is expected to focus on the middle class of both urban and rural areas to woo voters ahead of civic and local body polls.

Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live Updates

Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the finance and planning portfolios, will present the Maharashtra Budget 2023 on Thursday. This time, the state budget is expected to focus on the middle class of both urban and rural areas to woo voters ahead of civic and local body polls, followed by Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls next year. Notably, the Shinde-Fadnavis combine will present its first budget in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live Updates: Check Details Here

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.