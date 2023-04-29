Home

Maharashtra

Building Collapses In Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi: 10 People Feared Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway | Live Updates

live

Building Collapses In Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi: 10 People Feared Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway | Live Updates

Maharashtra Building Collapse Latest Update: Fire engines from Bhiwandi, Thane and other surrounding areas have been deployed for search and rescue operations.

The building in Wardhaman Compound collapsed at around 1.45 pm. Photo: ANI

Load More

Maharashtra Building Collapse Latest Update: At least 10 people feared trapped as a two-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi on Saturday. Soon after getting information about the incident, fire brigade and disaster teams were alerted by locals. And later, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the police team along with the fire brigade and disaster team reached the spot to begin the rescue operation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.