  Building Collapses In Maharashtra's Bhiwandi: 10 People Feared Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway | Live Updates
live

Building Collapses In Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi: 10 People Feared Trapped, Rescue Ops Underway | Live Updates

Maharashtra Building Collapse Latest Update: Fire engines from Bhiwandi, Thane and other surrounding areas have been deployed for search and rescue operations.

Updated: April 29, 2023 3:46 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

The building in Wardhaman Compound collapsed at around 1.45 pm. Photo: ANI
The building in Wardhaman Compound collapsed at around 1.45 pm. Photo: ANI

Live Updates

  • 4:01 PM IST

    Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Two children were rescued and brought to safety from the rubble.

  • 3:47 PM IST

    Rescue Operation Still Going on

    Officials said the fire engines from Bhiwandi, Thane and other surrounding areas have been deployed for search and rescue operations.

  • 3:46 PM IST

    Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 20 Said to be Still Trapped

    More than 20 people are still trapped under the debris and only 5 are safely rescued from debris.

  • 3:43 PM IST

    Rescue Operation Underway

    The rescue and relief operations started at the building collapse site in Valpada where several people are feared trapped in the debris, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell.

Maharashtra Building Collapse Latest Update: At least 10 people feared trapped as a two-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi on Saturday. Soon after getting information about the incident, fire brigade and disaster teams were alerted by locals. And later, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the police team along with the fire brigade and disaster team reached the spot to begin the rescue operation.

Published Date: April 29, 2023 3:27 PM IST

Updated Date: April 29, 2023 3:46 PM IST

