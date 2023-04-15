12 Dead, Over 26 Injured As Bus From Pune To Mumbai Falls Into Gorge; Rescue Operation Underway | LIVE
At least 12 people were killed and over 27 injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra's Raigad.
