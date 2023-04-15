Top Recommended Stories

12 Dead, Over 26 Injured As Bus From Pune To Mumbai Falls Into Gorge; Rescue Operation Underway | LIVE

At least 12 people were killed and over 27 injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra's Raigad.

Updated: April 15, 2023 11:48 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

The private bus carrying members of a traditional music troupe was going from Pune to Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: At least 12 people were killed and over 27 injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra’s Raigad.

Published Date: April 15, 2023 11:44 AM IST

Updated Date: April 15, 2023 11:48 AM IST

