12 Dead, Over 26 Injured As Bus From Pune To Mumbai Falls Into Gorge; Rescue Operation Underway | LIVE

At least 12 people were killed and over 27 injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra's Raigad.

The private bus carrying members of a traditional music troupe was going from Pune to Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

