12 Dead, Over 26 Injured As Bus From Pune To Mumbai Falls Into Gorge; Rescue Operation Underway | LIVE

At least 12 people were killed and over 27 injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra's Raigad.

The private bus carrying members of a traditional music troupe was going from Pune to Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: At least 12 people were killed and over 27 injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. The private bus carrying members of a traditional music troupe was travelling from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple in Raigad. The accident occurred in Raigad under the Khopoli police station limits. Police said rescue operations were underway for those injured in the accident.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Rescue operation underway in Raigad’s Khopoli area where 12 people died and over 25 others were injured after a bus fell into a ditch. pic.twitter.com/VHYGDBjyNp — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

Maharashtra bus accident – 5 key updates

The injured were admitted to the Khopoli Rural Hospital. Additional SP Atul Zende said the deceased and the injured belonged to the age group of 18 to 25. The deceased and the injured were from Sion and Goregaon in Mumbai and Virar in neighbouring Palghar district, Raigad Superintendent of Police (SP) Somnath Gharge said. A team of local police and a trekker’s group are currently engaged in the rescue operation, police said. Khopoli town is located around 70 km from Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of the victims. “Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expressed deep grief over the bus accident on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, he also spoke to Raigad Collector and SP and also the team engaged in rescue operation. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family members of the deceased and free treatment of the injured will be done in the government hospita,” a statement from Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) read, according to news agency ANI. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said a probe has been ordered in connection to the accident. “This was a very unfortunate incident that happened in Raigad’s Khopoli area. There were 41 passengers on that bus, 12 passengers died on the spot, rest of the passengers have been taken out. Those injured are under treatment. Those who lost their lives will get financial help from the govt. A probe has been ordered to find reason behind the accident,” Fadnavis said.

Brief: Rescue operations were underway as a bus carrying around 41 passengers fell into a gorge in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. At least 12 people were confirmed dead and over 27 injured in the bus accident.

