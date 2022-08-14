Maharashtra Cabinet: Days after Eknath Shinde expanded his cabinet, portfolios were allocated to the minsters on Sunday. While chief minister Eknath Shinde will be handling Urban Development, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will get home, finance, water resources, housing and power departments.Also Read - Income Tax Alert: Finance Ministry Planning To Review Exemption-Free Tax Regime. Details Here

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government inducted 18 ministers into his cabinet last week. After toppling Uddhav Thackeray's government, the rebel Shiv Sena faction formed a new government in Maharashtra on 30 June with Shinde taking oath as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

Maharashtra Cabinet: Who got what?

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be handling Urban Development

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will handle home, finance, water resources, housing and power departments.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil gets Revenue, Animal Husbandry & Dairy

Sudhir Mungantiwar gets Forest, Cultural affairs & fisheries

Chandrakant Patil gets Higher, technical education, textile industry & parliamentary work

Shambhuraj Desai gets State Excise Duty

Deepak Kesarkar is the new minister for school education

Abdul Sattar has been given the agriculture portfolio.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expanded his two-member ministry on Tuesday, 41 days after taking oath as the CM. He inducted 18 ministers – nine each from his rebel Shiv Sena group and the BJP. With this, the strength of Maharashtra ministry has now gone up to 20, less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43. Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30, when Fadnavis took oath as deputy CM.

The deputy chief minister said the crop loss compensation announced by the government for farmers will be distributed soon and added that the area of crop damages is still increasing.

“The compensation will soon be released after calculating losses from all these affected areas,” he said.