Maharashtra Cabinet Decides to Rename Ahmednagar District as Ahilya Nagar

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet has decided to rename the Ahmednagar District as Ahilya Nagar.

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet has decided to rename the Ahmednagar District as Ahilya Nagar. The Cabinet has also decided to rename 8 Mumbai railway station names which were British Era names. Also, the cabinet has approved to construct a sea link between Uttan (Bhayander) and Virar (Palghar).

It has also approved the purchase of 2.5 acres of land in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir to construct a Maharashtra Bhavan there. The budget proposal for the same was already done in the State budget in the previous budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly.

