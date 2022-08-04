Mumbai: The expansion of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra cabinet is expected to take place before August 15 so that ‘guardian ministers can hoist the Tricolour in their respective districts on the 75th year of Independence’, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Thursday. As per a report by India Today, Maharashtra cabinet expansion may take place on August 5, Friday.Also Read - Sanjay Raut's ED Custody Extended Till August 8 In Patra Chawl Case

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Shinde confirmed that cabinet expansion is soon to take place, however, he pointed out that even though there is no full-fledged cabinet in place, the government is still working efficiently. Later on Wednesday, Deepak Kesarkar, chief spokesperson of the Shinde-led faction of Shiv Sena, said the expansion will take place this week. Also Read - Was Offered Rs 25 Crore For Rajya Sabha Vote, Rs 60 Crore To Revolt Against CM Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan Minister

However, quoting sources, India Today reported that only senior MLAs could take the oath on Sunday, which includes the names of 7 BJP MLAs and 7 Shinde faction MLAs. Also Read - Trinamool MP Does Something ‘Unusual’ In Lok Sabha To Highlight LPG Price Hike