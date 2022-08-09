Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion LIVE: Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde will expand his 40-day-old cabinet today at Raj Bhavan as the Monsoon Session of the state assembly will begin from August 10. According to reports, around 18 ministers are expected to be inducted in the state’s cabinet, while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to keep the crucial home portfolio. Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, on June 30 after Uddhav Thackeray resigned due to a rebellion in the Shiv Sena. Reportedly, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar from the BJP, and Uday Samant, Dada Bhuse, Sandeepan Bhumre, Sanjay Shirsat and Gulabrao Patil from the Shinde group are likely to be inducted into the Cabinet. Former ministers including Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumre, Gulabrao Patil, and Shambhuraj Desai are also likely to be inducted into the new Eknath Shinde-led Cabinet. Another former minister Omprakash Kadu of the Prahar Janshakti Paksha, a former minister, who had supported Shinde during the rebellion could also find a place in the new cabinet.Also Read - Which Is The Real Shiv Sena? Supreme Court Hearing On August 12

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates