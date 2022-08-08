Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: The much-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet is most likely to happen on Tuesday, 39 days after the swearing-in of Eknath Shinde as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. In fact, preparations have also started. According to sources, in view of the cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has canceled all his tours on Tuesday. He was scheduled to visit Nanded and Hingoli.Also Read - After Bulldozer Action, ₹25,000 Reward Announced For Info on Shrikant Tyagi, His Location Traced to Uttarakhand | Key Points

At the same time, the Muharram holiday of the Secretariat employees has also been canceled. It is being told that a total of 14 ministers will be included in the cabinet. In this, preparations are being made to administer the oath to 7-7 ministers from the BJP and the Shinde faction. Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister on June 30.

Cabinet expansion approved by Delhi High Command

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting on Monday regarding the cabinet expansion. The Delhi High Command has completed all the formalities from its end. Overall, everything has been finalized regarding the new cabinet.

Probable names

Sudhir Mungantiwar, Chandrakant Patil, and Girish Mahajan can be included in the cabinet from the BJP camp. On the other hand, Gulab Rao Patil, Sada Savarkar, and Deepak Kesarkar can be given a chance from the Shinde camp. According to sources, the Home Department may be given to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Monsoon session of assembly from Wednesday

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will be held from August 10 to 18. The Legislature Secretariat has canceled the holidays for preparations ahead of the monsoon session. According to an order issued by the secretariat on Monday, all leaves of employees between August 9 and 18 have been canceled and they have been asked to remain present in the office.