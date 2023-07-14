Home

Maharashtra Cabinet Reshuffle: Ajit Pawar Gets Finance, Other Rebel NCP Ministers Also Receive Portfolios

Eight of Pawar's NCP colleagues who were sworn in as ministers on July 2 also received their portfolios, according to a statement issued by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulates the newly sworn-in Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday, July 2. (File Photo/PTI)

Mumbai: Rebel Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar bagged the prized Finance and Planning portfolio in the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Cabinet on Friday, nearly two weeks after he broke away from the original party and took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the Shiv Sena-BJP NDA coalition government in the state.

As per the statement, Dhananjay Munde has been given Agriculture, while Dilip Walse-Patil will be the Cooperation minister.

The other NCP ministers with their allocated ministries are Hasan Mushrif (Medical Education), Chhagan Bhujbal (Food and Civil Supplies), Dharmrao Atram (Food and Drugs Administration), Sanjay Bansode (Sports), Aditi Tatkare (Woman and Child Development) and Anil Patil (Relief, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management), it said.

With the inclusion of 9 NCP ministers, there are 29 cabinet ministers in Maharashtra.

Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLAs apparently had objected to the allocation of Finance and Planning to Pawar.

With Tatkare’s induction, for the first time, a woman MLA has been given a cabinet berth in the Shinde government. She was a minister of state holding several portfolios in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

BJP ‘washing powder’

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction mocked the BJP with “washing machine” jibe after Dilip Walse-Patil of the Ajit Pawar faction was named Maharashtra cooperation minister in the cabinet reshuffle today.

The BJP has been accusing Ajit Pawar of scams and corruption in the cooperative sector in the state and the allegations had found mention in a public address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well, claimed Clyde Crasto, spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

“There are many questions that have come up because of this and the BJP needs to answer them. Was the BJP making allegations against him (Ajit Pawar) to put pressure on him and his group or was this just a part of their (BJP’s) washing machine scheme. Mostly importantly, does the BJP endorse the alleged scams and corruption in the cooperative sector,” Crsato questioned.

The opposition has often attacked the BJP with the “washing machine” jibe by alleging that leaders who are being probed by agencies breathe easy after they join the saffron party.

(With PTI inputs)

