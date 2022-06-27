Mumbai: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday handed over portfolios of nine rebel ministers, who are currently camping in Guwahati, to other ministers.Also Read - Amid Maharashtra Crisis, ED Summons Sanjay Raut in Land Scam Case

What’s The News?

CM Thackeray handed over the portfolios of the rebel MLAs to other ministers. An order issued by the CMO said, “Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reshuffles the departments of ministers so that the issues of public interest are not neglected or ignored.” So far, 9 ministers have joined the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde.

List of Rebel MLAs Whose Portfolios Have Been Relocated

Urban Development, Public Works Dept (Public Undertaking) of Eknath Shinde reassigned to Subhash Desai.

Water supply and Sanitation Dept of Gulabrao Patil given to Anil Parab.

Agriculture Dept of Dadaji Bhuse given to Sandipanrao Bhumre.

Higher and Technical Education Department of Uday Samant reassigned to Aaditya Thackeray.

The Sena now has 4 cabinet ministers— CM Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, and Subhash Desai. Except Aaditya Thackeray, the rest three are MLCs.

Recap

In the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by the Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had 10 Cabinet-rank ministers before the rebellion and four Ministers of State (MoS), including two from the Sena quota. All the four MoS have joined the rebel camp in Guwahati.