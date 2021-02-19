Pune: With enthusiasm and fervour, Maharashtra celebrated the 391st birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with several functions all over the state on Friday. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: Complete Shutdown Imposed in Amravati, Yavatmal Districts on Sundays as Corona Cases Spike

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led the state at the main official function and flew in a helicopter to the historic 1.6km high Shivneri Fort near Junar town of Pune, where Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had laid the foundations of Hindavi Swaraj and the Maratha Empire. Also Read - Lockdown in Mumbai Again? Shiv Sena Warns Of Fresh Restrictions Amid Second Wave of COVID-19 in Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray attended a prayer ceremony, paid his respects before the statues of of Rajmata Jijabai Bhosale and a young Shivaji erected at the fort, and then joined a group of women singing traditional lullabies and gently rocking a cradle with a doll symbolizing an infant Shivaji amidst joy and celebratory fervor.

Besides the Shiv Sena chief, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, nominated BJP Rajya Sabha MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, the 13th direct descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, actor-MP Amol Kolhe, local legislators Arun Benke, Vinayak Mete, Zilla Parishad President Nirmala Pansare, several other ministers from different parties and other dignitaries were present.

(With IANS inputs)