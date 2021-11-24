Mumbai: The Central Railway on Wednesday announced to revert platform ticket price from Rs 50 to Rs 10 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, LTT, Thane, Kalyan, and Panvel stations as coronavirus restrictions eased.Also Read - No Vaccine, No Salary! This Maharashtra City Decides Not To Pay Salaries to Unvaccinated Civic Employees

"In light of the easing of restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority to revert the platform ticket price from ₹50 to ₹10 at CSMT, DR, LTT, TNA, KYN and PNVL stations with effect from 25 November," according to a Central Railway notification.

It is important to note that the changes in the fare will be effective from November 25.

“In view of the above, all concerned booking staff and supervisors are advised to acknowledge the changes and act accordingly,” it said.

Maharashtra recorded 960 new coronavirus infections and 41 fatalities in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases remained below 10,000 for the fourth straight day, the health department said on Wednesday evening.

The caseload in the state increased to 66,32,257 and death toll to 1,40,807, the department said.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 19 fresh fatalities and 766 new cases. As many as 1,043 patients were discharged, taking the total of recovered patients to 64,78,422. The recovery rate in the state is 97.68 per cent while fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.