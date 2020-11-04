Unlock 6 in Maharashtra: Going in line with Unlock 6 guidelines of the Union Home Ministry, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday allowed the cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes to open with 50% of seating capacity from Thursday Also Read - With COVID Guidelines in Place, Colleges, Universities in Punjab to Re-open From Nov 16

Issuing an order, the state government said these multiplexes will be opened only in areas outside the containment zones. However, the lockdown guidelines will strictly be followed in containment zones.

As per the order, the yoga institutes outside containment zones and indoor sports are also allowed from November 5 in Maharashtra.

The development comes after the Central government said last month that the cinema halls and movie theatres across the country can reopen from October 15).

On the coronavirus front, the state’s Covid-19 deaths remained above the 100-mark, but infections dropped and the recovery rate improved, with a whopping 7.38 lakh freed from home quarantine.

The state witnessed 120 deaths on Tuesday, against 104 fatalities reported on Monday, taking the state’s death toll to 44,248.

The state recorded 4,909 fresh cases – much lower that the peak single-day tally of 24,886 reported on September 11 – as the state’s tally jumped to 16,92,693 cases till date.

The state’s recovery rate increased from 90.31 per cent to 90.46 per cent, while the current mortality rate stood at 2.61 per cent.

As per Tuesday’s figures, there was one death roughly every 12 minutes and 205 new cases added every hour to the state’s tally. Twelve districts, including Aurangabad, notched zero fatalities, after including the reconciliation of deaths in several districts, including Mumbai.

Of the 120 deaths declared on Tuesday, Pune led the chart with 19 fatalities, followed by 15 in Mumbai, 12 each in Thane, Sangli and Latur, 6 each in Solapur, Satara, Jalna and Bhandara, 4 each in Nashik and Nagpur, 3 in Osmanabad, 2 each in Ahmednagar, Hingoli and Nanded, and 1 each in Raigad, Sindhudurg, Parbhani, Beed, Buldhana, Washim, Wardha, Gondia and Chandrapur.