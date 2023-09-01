Home

Maharashtra: Clash Breaks Out Between Police And Protesters Demanding Maratha Reservation | Watch

A violent clash broke out on Friday between Police and protesters demanding Maratha Reservation, in Maharashtra's Jalna.

Jalna: A violent clash broke out on Friday between Police and protesters demanding Maratha Reservation in Maharashtra’s Jalna. Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesters. Injuries have also been reported.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A clash broke out between Police and protesters demanding Maratha Reservation, in Jalna earlier today. Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesters. Injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/tZ9uHAkF6B — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023

