A violent clash broke out on Friday between Police and protesters demanding Maratha Reservation, in Maharashtra's Jalna.

Published: September 1, 2023 9:00 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Jalna: A violent clash broke out on Friday between Police and protesters demanding Maratha Reservation in Maharashtra’s Jalna. Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesters. Injuries have also been reported.

Watch

