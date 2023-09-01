By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Maharashtra: Clash Breaks Out Between Police And Protesters Demanding Maratha Reservation | Watch
A violent clash broke out on Friday between Police and protesters demanding Maratha Reservation, in Maharashtra's Jalna.
Jalna: A violent clash broke out on Friday between Police and protesters demanding Maratha Reservation in Maharashtra’s Jalna. Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesters. Injuries have also been reported.
Trending Now
Watch
#WATCH | Maharashtra | A clash broke out between Police and protesters demanding Maratha Reservation, in Jalna earlier today. Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the protesters. Injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/tZ9uHAkF6B
— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.