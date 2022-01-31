Mumbai: Several hundred students on Monday protested near the residence of Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai demanding that offline exams for classes X to XII be canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. The protest took place in Ashok Mill Naka in Dharavi and police had to resort to a mild baton charge to stop them from moving towards the minister’s residence in the vicinity, an official said.Also Read - Mumbai School Reopening Latest News: BMC Issues Guidelines; Makes Mask, Consent Letter Must For Students

The students, who had assembled from areas like Thane and Nashik besides the metropolis on the basis of information shared on social media, did not have permission for the protest, the police official added. "No student was injured in the lathicharge. Some of them were brought to the local police station and released soon after," he said.

"An inquiry will be conducted & action will be taken (on being asked whether the crowd gathered on the directions of Vikas Fhatak, alias 'Hindustani Bhau')," said DCP Pranay Ashok pic.twitter.com/QDqcaWsAaM — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2022

Reacting to the protest, the minister said the issue will be discussed and further decision will be taken. “We’ve been continuously discussing students’ health and safety. I told students to have discussions with me; I’ll decide further. But we also have to keep in mind the two-year loss in school students’ education,” Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra DCP Pranay Ashok said that an inquiry will be conducted and action will be taken (on being asked whether the crowd gathered on the directions of Vikas Fatak, alias ‘Hindustani Bhau’).

