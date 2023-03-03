Home

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Class 12 Mathematics Paper Leaked 30 Minutes Before Exam, Probe Ordered

The question paper of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination was allegedly leaked in Buldhana’s Sinkhed Raja town, officials said.

Maharashtra Question Paper Leak: In another question paper leak, the Class 12 mathematics examination question paper was uploaded on social media 30 minutes prior to the exam. The question paper of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination was allegedly leaked in Buldhana’s Sinkhed Raja town, officials said. The matter came to light when a TV news channel reported that the mathematics question papers were out on social media at around 10.30 am, half an hour before the exam.

The state board authorities swung into action and have ordered an inquiry into the matter. It has sent its team to Buldhana for a primary inquiry and plans to file a police complaint seeking to trace the origin of the images.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar raised the alleged malpractice at Sindhkhedraja in the district and asked the government to act on it. Congress MLA and former education minister Varsha Gaikwad wondered how the question paper could “go out 30 minutes before the start of the exam”.

Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said students will be at a loss over such incidents. “Action needs to be taken and responsibility must be fixed. The issue will be discussed with the education minister and appropriate action will be taken,” he told news agency PTI.

