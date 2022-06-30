New Delhi: Eknath Shinde, who took oath as the new Maharashtra chief minister, on Friday changed the profile picture of his Twitter account featuring Bal Thackeray. In his new Twitter DP, Eknath Shinde is seen kneeling down beside Bal Thackeray – signaling his closeness to his mentor.Also Read - Eknath Shinde Takes Oath as Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis Sworn-in As His Deputy

Shinde had changed his Twitter’s profile picture shortly before taking oath as the Maharashtra chief minister. The development comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

In a grand ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai, Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the new Maharashtra chief minister while BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as his deputy. Before taking oath as the new Maharashtra CM, Eknath Shinde said he took the decision to topple MVA government as he was committed to “Bal Thackeray’s Hindutva”.