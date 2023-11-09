By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde To Chair Meeting Today To Review Current Pollution Situation In The State
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said his government is making all efforts to curb rising pollution in Maharashtra and appealed for united efforts to make it happen.
Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to chair meeting today to review current pollution situation in Maharashtra.
To control air pollution in Mumbai, the civic body has served notices to more than 100 contractors and real estate firms engaged in executing private and government projects, asking them to adhere to dust mitigation norms or face action.The Bombay High Court has also limited fireworks between 7 pm and 10 pm for Mumbai residents during the festival of lights.
