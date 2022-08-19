Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, announced that the famous custom that takes places during the festival of Janmashtami will now be recognized as an official sport in the state. He further stated that, in the future, Pro Dahi Handi competitions will also be introduced.Also Read - Govinda Ala Re! From ₹55 Lakh to Ticket to Spain: Dahi Handi Prize Pyramid Touches New High This Year

According to news agency ANI, on the occasion of Janmashtami, Shinde said, ‘Dahi-Handi’ will be recognised under the sports category in Maharashtra. He said that many cities in the state celebrate ‘Dahi-Handi’ and it is an adventurous sport and hence the decision was taken to include it in the state sports category.

What it means?

The Govindas (people who take part in the sport) will get jobs under the sports category. ” We will provide insurance cover of Rs 10 lakhs for all Govindas.” Insurance cover will be of Rs 10 lakhs if any Govinda loses his life, and Rs 5 lakhs if they end up being partially handicapped. These Govinda’s will get reservations in jobs too,” the chief minister added.

About Dahi Handi

Janmashtami, the festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna is often observed with numerous rituals of which ‘Dahi-Handi’ is one of the most prominent. Also known as the Gopalakala, Dahi-Handi is a ritual in which devotees of Lord Krishna recreate the famous act of ‘Maakhan Chori’ or butter stealing which is one of the many mischievous acts from the Lord’s childhood stories.

Every year the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the God who is the embodiment of playfulness and innocence. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the ‘Dahi-Handi’ competition.

(With ANI inputs)