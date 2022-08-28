Pune: Two days after getting stuck near Chandani Chowk in Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday visited the area and reviewed the measures being taken by the civic body and the National Highways Authority of India to address traffic issues at the junction. The CM’s convoy had got stuck ahead of Chandani Chowk on Friday evening while he was on his way to Satara from Mumbai after a truck and car broke down and blocked the arterial stretch, which is part of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway.Also Read - Beware! Several Daily-Need Products Purchased Online Via Unrecognised Apps Are Fake In THIS City

Several people who saw the CM had come and apprised him of the congestion at the spot, mainly due to ongoing road work. On the CM’s orders, Pune Municipal Corporation commissioner, Pune Collector, personnel from Pune and Pimpri Chinchwas traffic police as well as NHAI officials had met on Saturday to discuss solutions. Also Read - Maharashtra: 2-Year-Old Girl Killed In Gas Cylinder Blast While Inflating Balloon

No heavy traffic allowed during rush hour: CM

Talking to reporters after stopping at the junction on Sunday, Shinde said, “I am monitoring the road work at Chandani Chowk. Regular commuters will get relief in 15 days as instructions have been given to all officials involved.” “The bridge here will be demolished to ease traffic. Till this work is done, 100 wardens will be deployed on the spot to monitor traffic and help motorists. Also, heavy traffic will be banned through Chandni Chowk during rush hour,” the CM added. Also Read - Autorickshaw Fares to Increase by Rs 4 in Maharashtra's Pune From September 1

Officials said the existing bridge at Chandani Chowk on NDA-Bavdhan Road will be demolished between September 12 and 15 and a new overpass will come up.

