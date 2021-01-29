Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unveiled the first indigenous Metro racks (train) at Charkop Metro Depot on Friday. The rake is for Metro line Metro-2A and 7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E). Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains News Update: Suburban Services to Resume For General Public From Feb 1 | Check Curtailed Timings Here

"This metro line will run without a motorman, and should be ready by May-June," the CM said at the launch.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unveiled a depot at Charkop for Mumbai Metro's new line 7 and 2A earlier today. "This metro line will run without a motorman, and should be ready by May-June," the Chief Minister said at the launch. pic.twitter.com/tpFmYXd2z4 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Speaking at the unveiling of new bogies for Metro trains on Line 7 and 2A and other facilities, Thackeray said, in the next three to four years, Mumbaikars will get access to smooth transportation and affordable housing.

The Metro rail in Mumbai will supplement the suburban railway system and ease the pressure on it, the chief minister said.

“The suburban railway is being reopened for public from February 1 and I appeal to citizens to ensure that there is no crowding and comply with all COVID-19 safety measures,” he said.

Uddhav further said his government has not stopped any development projects initiated by the previous regime, but is expediting their completion.

Urban development minister Eknath Shinde said the trial runs for Andheri-Dahisar Metro route will begin soon and the services will start in four months, benefitting 13 lakh commuters.

The ongoing works of Metro in Mumbai will be completed by 2026 and by 2031, one crore commuters will use the Metro network, Shinde said.

The first indigenously-built Metro rail coach to be used for the Line 2A (Dahisar east to DN Nagar) and Line 7 (Andheri east to Dahisar east) arrived in Mumbai earlier this week.

The manufacturing company Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), has successfully delivered the first “Made in India” Metro rake from its Bengaluru facility.

On intervening night of Thursday (January 28) the rakes entered Mumbai city and was taken to the Charkop depot developed for integrated operations and control of both these Metro lines.

The Metro trial runs will begin from March and will continue for a month, while the commercial operations are slated to commence from May onwards.

