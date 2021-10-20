Mumbai: Colleges and universities across Maharashtra on Wednesday resumed in-person or offline classes which had been stopped for over one-and-a-half years due to the coronavirus pandemic.Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening News: State to Reopen Classes For Primary School From Oct 21 | Detailed SOP to be Released Soon

In Pune and Mumbai, the attendance was thin on campuses on day one. According to the state government’s directive, only fully vaccinated students are being allowed to attend classroom sessions. For students who do not wish to attend physical classes, the online lectures facility will continue. Also Read - School Reopening in Delhi: Will Normal Classes Resume For Junior Students After Diwali? Kejriwal Govt to Take Final Decision Soon

Earlier, Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced that all the colleges and universities in the state can conduct physical classes from October 20. Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday made a big announcement and said the schools for classes 8-12 to reopen from October 4. Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening News: State May Resume Classes 1-5 After Durga Puja, Waiting For Approval From Advisory Committee

Samant had also said that every university should issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the colleges affiliated with it as to what precautions must be taken while conducting classes in person. As per the SOP issued by Mumbai University, a maximum of 50 per cent of students can sit in a class. Colleges should give students the option of attending online sessions, it added. They should also keep a record of the COVID-19 vaccination certificate of every student and staff member attending physical sessions, said the varsity.

Earlier today, Maharashtra reported 1,825 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths. Few students turned up at most colleges in Mumbai on the first day. While some students are yet to be fully vaccinated, concerns about safety too possibly weighed on students’ and parents’ minds, said a college teacher.

Reaching college too could be a challenge for many students in the metropolis as local trains can be currently used by only those who have a monthly pass. As per an internal survey, less than 50 per cent of students are fully inoculated while most of the teaching and non-teaching staff have had their two jabs of vaccine, said one college professor.

“There was mixed reaction from students on day one. Some students are willing to attend college while some still prefer online lectures,” said Seema Sapale, vice-principal of Kirti College at Dadar. She hoped that things would return to normal after Diwali vacations, she added. Minister Samant also tweeted to extend greetings to students.

“Best wishes to all student friends .Only those who have life in their dreams reach the destination….Nothing happens if you only have wings, flight is taken with courage,” he wrote. Some teachers claimed that colleges didn’t get enough time for preparation before restarting classes. Still, they managed to have the premises sanitized and prepared lists of vaccinated students and staff members, they said.

In Pune, a major education hub, most colleges reopened but there were few students. “Almost all colleges reopened for physical classes. But as only those who have taken both doses of the vaccine are permitted to attend, the average attendance was around 10 per cent,” said Dr Sudhakar Jadhavar, general secretary, Maharashtra State Principal’s Federation.

(With Inputs From PTI)