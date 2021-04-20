Mumbai: Owing to the growing cases of coronavirus in the state, the Maharashtra government is planning to impose a complete lockdown in the state. “Looking at the shortage of supply of medical oxygen, Maharashtra is heading towards a complete lockdown; guidelines regarding it will be announced soon,” Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh said. The guidelines and the announcement of the lockdown will be announced by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow. Also Read - Kishore Nandlaskar, Best Known For Singham, Dies at 81 Due to COVID-19

“We have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 pm. This was the request of all ministers to CM, now it is his decision, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said. “We’ve not yet received any letter from Centre about vaccination program for those above 18 yrs. CM has said that vaccination drive will be conducted in full swing and if needed we will take permission from the Centre to purchase vaccines from other countries,” Rajesh Tope added. Also Read - Rajasthan To Impose Section 144 From April 22 Till May 21 Amid Rising Cases of COVID-19 | Details Here

