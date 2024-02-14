Home

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress Turncoat Milind Deora Named Candidate For Rajya Sabha By Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Congress Turncoat Milind Deora Named Candidate For Rajya Sabha By Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

He will be filing his nomination on Thursday.

Former Congress Leader Milind Deora joins the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde fraction) (ANI Photo)

Milind Deora For Rajya Sabha: Former Congress leader Milind Deora has been named for the Rajya Sabha by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Trending Now

Milind Deora would be the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction. He recently switched from Congress after a years-long association with the Grand Old Party.

You may like to read

He will be filing his nomination on Thursday.

Milind Deora left Congress on 14 January which he announced on X where he posted: “Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey.”

After quitting the grand old party, he joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena even though he had dismissed speculations that he was about to leave Congress and join the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.

Reportedly, Deora was not happy with the decision of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) staking a claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

Deora, son of veteran Congress leader Murli Deora, had triumphed Mumbai South seat in 2004 and 2009. In the 2014 and 2019 elections, he ended up as the first runner-up against Shiv Sena (undivided) leader Arvind Sawant.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.