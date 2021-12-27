Mumbai: Maharashtra reported another 26 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the state tally of such cases to 167, the state health department said on Monday. Maharashtra also logged 1,426 fresh COVID-19 cases, including the 26 new Omicron patients – daily count down 222 from a day ago – while 21 more persons succumbed to the infection, it added.Also Read - More Curbs on Cards? BMC Calls Meeting With Health, Ward Officers Over Surge in Omicron cases

The health department said the state recorded 21 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 toll to 1,41,454. The case fatality rate is the state stands at 2.12 per cent. With 1,426 new cases, the statewide tally of those infected with COVID-19 reached 66,59,314, it said in a bulletin. Also Read - Omicron Scare: Shirdi Sai Baba Temple To Remain Shut At Night, Daily Aartis Closed For Devotees

On Sunday, Maharashtra had recorded 1,648 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths. The state had also reported 31 new cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, a day ago. Also Read - India’s Omicron tally crosses 440, Rajasthan Logs Biggest Surge With 21 New Cases

Maharashtra coronavirus figures: Some other points to know

On Monday, 776 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of those recovered so far to 65,03,733, the department said. The count of active cases crossed the 10,000-mark to stand at 10,441, reflecting a widening gap between new and recovering patients. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stands at 97.66 per cent. The bulletin said 93,819 coronavirus tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, pushing their cumulative number to 6,85,49,133. Currently 91,464 people are in home quarantine and another 880 in institutional quarantine, it added. Mumbai reported 809 new coronavirus cases and three deaths, taking the tally in the metropolis to 7,71,921 and the toll to 16,373, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement. The Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, saw 1,072 cases and seven deaths. The Pune division reported 174 cases, Nagpur 125, Kolhapur 17, Aurangabad six, Latur 12 and the Akola division four cases, among others, the bulletin said. The Pune division reported 13 fatalities, Mumbai (seven) and Latur (one). Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 66,59,314; fresh cases 1,426; death toll 1,41,454; recoveries 65,03,733, active cases 10,441, total tests 6,85,49,133.

(With inputs from agency)