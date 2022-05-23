New Delhi: Despite the rise in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that there is no possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19. Speaking to reporters on Monday, the minister asserted that looking at the current situation, the probability of a fourth Covid-19 wave in India is ‘extremely low’. His statement comes a day after the INSACOG confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India — one case in Tamil Nadu and another in Telangana. For the unversed, BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.Also Read - Maharashtra: Nagpur University to Begin Exams For Undergraduate Students From June 8

“Nearly 200 to 250 cases were being reported in the state every day and there was not much increase in these numbers”, said Tope, adding that the COVID-19 recovery rate is good. Furthermore, he asserted that the state has seen better vaccination results, thus, there is no possibility of a fourth wave.

4th Wave May Hit Mumbai Between July And September

Earlier, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal had predicted that the fourth wave of corona may hit Mumbai between July and September, however, it won’t affect the normal life. Chahal had also said that the next wave of coronavirus will be milder than the third wave and won’t have any impact on the public health system or necessitate lockdowns. He had made the remarks while speaking to Times of Indi on the sidelines of a book launch—‘Iqbal Singh Chahal-COVID Warrior’ penned by Minhaz Merchant.

No Compulsion of Booster Doses

On being asked if the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine was mandatory for everyone, Tope said there is no compulsion, but health and frontline workers, essential service employees and senior citizens were being given the booster shots as per the central government’s guidelines.

“However, we have not made the booster dose mandatory for everyone as there are no such guidelines from the central government,” he said.

Maharashtra, Mumbai Witness Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Maharashtra, as well as Mumbai both, witnessed an increase in fresh COVID-19 cases. The state on Sunday saw 326 COVID cases, of which 234 new infections were reported from Mumbai alone. The fresh infections took the state’s tally to 78,82,802, while the death toll stood at 1,47,856 as no fresh casualty was recorded. As per the state health department, 251 patients were discharged yesterday, leaving the state with 1,903 active COVID-19 cases.