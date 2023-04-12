Home

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Reports 1,115 New COVID Cases; BMC Issues Fresh Advisory | Check Guidelines

The development comes as Maharashtra recorded 1,115 new COVID cases, 560 recoveries and 9 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the active cases climb to 5,421.

Coronavirus: Apart from this, the BMC also issued guidelines for elderly and people with comorbidities who are at a higher risk of catching the infection .

Mumbai: As corona cases continued to increase in Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued a heath advisory, asking citizens to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour. Last week, the BMC had made wearing face masks mandatory for employees, patients and visitors in all government hospitals in Mumbai.

In the guidelines, the BMC urged everyone to avoid overcrowded and poorly ventilated settings particularly by comorbid persons and the elderly. The BMC also made wearing of masks mandatory for doctors, paramedics and other healthcare works as well as patients and their attendants within health care facilities.

Check full list of guidelines:

Avoid overcrowded and poorly ventilated settings particularly by comorbid persons and the elderly.

Wearing of masks is must for doctors, paramedics and other healthcare works as well as patients and their attendants within health care facilities.

Wearing of masks is compulsory for all in crowded and closed settings.

Maintaining hand hygiene through frequent hand washing is must for all.

All must practise social distance.

All must refrain from spitting in public places.

All should minimise personal contact if experiencing respiratory symptoms.

Check Guidelines For The Elderly

Apart from this, the BMC also issued guidelines for the elderly and people with comorbidities who are at a higher risk of catching the infection and advised them to wear masks and avoid going to crowded places like markets and hospitals unless it’s an emergency.

Corona cases in Maharashtra

On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded 919 fresh coronavirus cases and one fatality that raised the tally of infections to 81,51,176. With the latest fatality, the cumulative COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,48,461, the health department said.

A day earlier, Maharashtra had seen a drop in infections as it reported 328 cases and one death. On Sunday, the state had logged 788 COVID-19 cases.

Of the latest cases, Mumbai recorded 242 infections, followed by 105 cases in Nagpur city, 58 in Pune, and 57 in Navi Mumbai, a bulletin issued by the health department stated. The only fresh COVID-19 fatality in the state was recorded in Akola city.

