Maharashtra Coronavirus Latest Update: Amid rising coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday issued a warning to all saying if you have to avoid reimposing Covid19 restrictions, then, self-discipline, the wearing of masks and vaccination are important. He urged the Centre to make vaccination compulsory.Also Read - Haryana Makes Wearing Of Masks Mandatory In 4 Districts Neighbouring Delhi Amid Rising COVID Cases

After lifting all COVID-related restrictions less than a month ago, Uddhav Thackeray again urged the people of his state to use face masks while going outdoor and take necessary precautions to restrict a possible fourth wave of the pandemic at the doorstep and prevent it from entering the state. Also Read - Regular Review, Adequate Hospital Beds: Here’s How Punjab Prepares to Tackle COVID Surge, 4th Wave

The appeal from the chief minister came in the backdrop of an uptick in coronavirus cases in the state, especially when Mumbai reported 100 new cases for the second straight day on Wednesday. Also Read - Two Schools in UP’s Lucknow Closed After 2 Students Test COVID Positive

The chief minister said this in the evening while holding the review meeting with the divisional commissioners, municipal commissioners, Zilla Parishad CEOs and top police officials in view of the rise in coronavirus cases.

During the meeting, the chief minister emphasized reverting to COVID-appropriate behaviour, including use of face masks in crowded places, social distancing and completion of vaccination on time.

“The threat of COVID-19 was not yet over. We need to arrest the spread of infection while it is at the doorstep,” he said, claiming there are “40 crore people in China’s various cities who are witnessing a lockdown”.

Earlier in the day, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the wearing of face masks at crowded places in Maharashtra could be made mandatory again in view of the rise in cases.

The development comes as Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 186 new coronavirus infections, including 112 in Mumbai, but zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.