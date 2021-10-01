Maharashtra Coronavirus Cases: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus among fully vaccinated people in the state, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday expressed concern and said the people who have been inoculated with single done and others who have been vaccinated with both doses are not following COVID protocols in the state. He said due to this reason, the COVID cases among them is rising in the state.Also Read - BMC Issues Guidelines For Navratri; Allows Physical Darshan | Check Other Guidelines Here

Giving further details, Pawar said that the state government conducted a survey and found that around 0.19% of people who have taken first dose are found infected with COVID-19 and around 0.25% people were found infected after taking both doses of vaccine. Also Read - Maharashtra Unlock BIG Update: Cinema Halls, Theatres to Reopen From THIS Date. Check SOPs, Other Details

“On consulting experts, we were informed that those who’ve taken both the doses aren’t following COVID protocol and exposing themselves to the virus. Experts say even when we are easing restrictions, citizens must take precautions and follow protocol,” Ajit Pawar said. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: Schools, Temples to Reopen From Next Month | Updated List of What's Allowed And What's Not Here

We conducted a survey and found that around 0.19% of people who have taken first dose are found infected with #COVID19 & around 0.25% people were found infected after taking both doses of vaccine: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Pune pic.twitter.com/Wba1LAVjCG — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

The concern from the Maharashtra government comes as the state on Thursday recorded 3,063 new COVID-19 cases and 56 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,50,856 and the toll to 1,39,067.

As per the official update, with 3,198 getting patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 63,71,728.

The state has 2,45,427 people in home quarantine and another 1,423 in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.27 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported 906 new COVID-19 cases, Pune 1,004, Nashik 677, Kolhapur 303, Latur 89, Aurangabad 57, Nagpur 19 and the Akola region eight.

Mumbai witnessed 451 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while Pune city reported 211 infections and no death.