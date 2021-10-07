Mumbai: To intensifying the vaccine drive in the state, the Maharashtra government on Thursday said it will launch a special vaccination initiative ‘Mission Kavach Kundal’ from October 8. Giving further details, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the special vaccine drive will run in the state till October 14 and at least 15 lakh people will be vaccinated daily.Also Read - Fully Vaccinated People Not Following Guidelines in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Expresses Concern

"We're launching a special vaccination initiative Mission Kavach Kundal from Oct 8. The drive will be implemented in the state till Oct 14. Our target is to vaccinate at least 15 lakh people daily. 1 Cr vaccine doses are available in State today, Rajesh Tope said.

The state health minister also added that Maharashtra has completed vaccination with the first dose of 65% population and full vaccination has been done of nearly 30% population.

The development comes at a time when the state has recorded 2,876 new coronavirus positive cases and 90 fatalities while 2,763 patients recovered.

Maharashtra witnessed a marginal rise in the number of COVID-19 cases but the fatalities rose sharply compared to Tuesday when the state had logged 2,401 infections and 39 deaths. With 1,50,584 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 5,96,19,637.

At 624, the Mumbai district reported the highest number of new cases during the day in Maharashtra. Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 1,110 cases, followed by 948 infections in the Pune region.

Nashik region logged 480 new cases, Kolhapur region 186, Latur region 74, Aurangabad region 54, Nagpur region 16 and Akola region eight cases.