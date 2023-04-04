Home

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Makes Mask Compulsory For Govt Employees in Satara, COVID Cases Cross 500 Mark in UP | Key Points

Maharashtra Makes Mask Compulsory For Govt Employees in Satara, COVID Cases Cross 500 Mark in UP | Key Points

Maharashtra Coronavirus Latest Update: Citizens have also been urged to use masks, maintain social distancing and hygiene at crowded places like weekly markets, bus stands, fairs, congregations, and weddings.

In the wake of rising COVID cases and influenza, the public health department of Maharashtra has been directed to take precautionary measures.

Maharashtra Coronavirus Latest Update: Amid rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the Satara district administration on Tuesday made wearing of mask compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks. In this regard, Satara Collector Ruchesh Jaivanshi issued an official order and urged the residents in the district to use masks and maintain social distancing, and hand hygiene in crowded places such as weekly markets, bus stands, congregations, and weddings.

In the wake of rising COVID cases and influenza, the public health department of Maharashtra has been directed to take precautionary measures, and as per the directions, Jaivanshi has issued the order making the mask mandatory for employees, including officials working with government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks, as per a note issued by the district administration.

You may like to read

The official order stated that the citizens have also been urged to use masks, maintain social distancing and hygiene at crowded places like weekly markets, bus stands, fairs, congregations, and weddings.

COVID cases in Maharashtra

The development comes as the state on Monday recorded 248 fresh coronavirus cases and a single casualty which took the tally of infections to 81,45,590 and the death toll to 1,48,445. On Sunday, Maharashtra had reported 562 COVID cases.

500 Cases in Uttar Pradesh

Apart from Maharashtra, active COVID cases have crossed 500 mark in Uttar Pradesh with 91 more persons testing positive for the virus. The latest health department data stated that Lucknow has reported 13 cases, Gautam Buddha Nagar 10, Ghaziabad 15 and Lalitpur 20, even as the daily recoveries stood at 20.

Corona Cases in India

On Monday, India recorded a single-day jump of 3,641 fresh Coronavirus cases and the active caseload has gone up to 20,219. The Health Ministry data stated that the death toll has risen to 5,30,892 with 11 fatalities.

The COVID positivity rate was in the country recorded at 6.12 while the weekly positivity was pegged at 2.45 per cent. The total tally of Covid cases was at 4.47 crore (4,47,26,246). The health ministry data showed the number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4.41 crore (4,41,75,135) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.