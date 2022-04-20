Maharashtra Coronavirus Latest Update: Even as the state is witnessing constant rise in COVID cases, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said there is no need to panic as the situation is under control. Talking about imposing COVID restrictions in the wake of rising cases, Tope said the state government is keeping a close tab on the present situation and it will take the ‘right decision at the right time’ based on the prevailing scenario.Also Read - India's COVID Situation Deteriorating Again? Increasing ‘R’ Value Hints At Spike in Cases. Here's Why is it Threatening?

“We are keeping an eye on the situation. Cases are rising in the western countries, Europe, China and to some extent in Delhi. The Central government, ICMR, our task force and health department are keeping a tab. We will definitely take the right decision at the right time depending on the prevailing situation,” Tope said. Also Read - Has Fourth Wave Arrived in Karnataka? Health Minister K Sudhakar Spills The Beans

The statement from Tope comes a day after the Centre advised Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoram to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action to control any emerging spread of coronavirus. Also Read - No-mask Fine Returns in Delhi As COVID Cases Rise, Violators to Pay Rs 500. Deets Inside

As the wearing of masks is not mandatory in Maharashtra, the health minister urged all including senior citizens and persons with comorbidities to cover their faces when in public as a precaution.

Vaccine drive: Saying that the vaccination coverage in Maharashtra is good, Tope said the state government is encouraging inoculation of children in the age groups of 12 to 15 and 15 to 18 years.

He also added that the state government is strictly following protocols such as testing the close and distant contacts of COVID-19 infected persons.

Centre writes to states: On Tuesday, the Central government wrote to Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoram, advising the states to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action, if required, in the areas of concern to control any emerging spread of the coronavirus.

As these states and the Union Territory of Delhi are reporting a higher contribution to India’s COVID-19 caseload and a higher positivity rate, the Centre advised them to focus on monitoring clusters of new cases and containment efforts for curbing the spread of the infection as well as on vaccination of the eligible population, including primary vaccination and administration of precaution doses.

In a letter, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan advised Delhi and the four states to follow the five-fold strategy of “test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour”, with a particular emphasis on wearing of masks in crowded areas.

The Union health secretary advised all the states and Union territories to follow a risk assessment-based approach on the opening of economic and social activities, without losing the gains made in the fight against the pandemic so far.

Coronavirus update: On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 137 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the state’s tally to 78,76,041 and the toll to 1,47,830. Notably, the addition to the tally was more than double of the 59 cases detected on Monday, when the fatality count was zero.

While Mumbai accounted for 85 of the 137 cases, the three deaths comprised two in Pune city and one in Parbhani. State health department data showed that Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Osmanabad, Washim, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Bhandara and Wardha had no active case at present.