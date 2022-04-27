Maharashtra Coronavirus Latest Update: As many states have made wearing of face masks in public places mandatory due to the steady rise in coronavirus cases, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will later in the day hold a meeting with all district collectors and is likely to give orders to make the wearing of masks mandatory in crowded places. The health minister, however, said that the final decision will be taken after the meeting.Also Read - If You Resort To 'Dadagiri', We Know How To…: Uddhav Issues Stern Warning As Hanuman Chalisa Row Snowballs

“I feel this decision (about making the wearing of masks compulsory in public places) could be taken after the meeting,” Rajesh Tope told the media. Also Read - COVID Fourth Wave Concerns: Chandigarh Mandates Masks in Public Places, Fines Re-imposed

Today CM will hold a meeting with all District Collectors. He is likely to give orders to make the wearing of masks mandatory in crowded places. Final decision after this meeting: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Saying that Delhi has made masks mandatory and is even imposing a fine of Rs 500, Rajesh Tope said even masks restrictions are back in district of Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi.

Due to decline in COVID cases, the Maharashtra government had earlier removed the COVID restrictions on April 2 on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa, the Marathi New Year. However, Rajesh Tope had then urged people to wear masks voluntarily to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Maharashtra Coronavirus Updates: The statement from the state health minister comes as Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 153 new coronavirus infections including 102 in Mumbai alone. The state also recorded four pandemic-related fatalities. The coronavirus caseload of the state has gone up to 78,77,078 and death toll reached 1,47,838.

With 102 new infections, Mumbai recorded its highest one-day rise after February 27, the city civic body said. Three COVID-19 deaths were reported in neighbouring Thane city and one in Beed. The state’s COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent. Maharashtra now has 943 active cases.

However, the districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Satara, Nandurbar, Latur, Washim, Osmanabad, Bhandara and Chandrapur have no active cases. As many as 135 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients in the state to 77,28,297. The recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent.