Maharashtra Coronavirus Latest Update: In a massive surge in daily infections, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 2,510 new COVID case. Notably, there is an 82 per cent jump over yesterday's 1377 cases in the city. As Mumbai is prepping for a massive spike in the COVID cases, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray earlier in the day held a meeting with civic officials to chart a course.

In the meantime, the Maharashtra government said the night curfew will continue in the state on December 31st and January 1.

COVID19 | Mumbai reports 2,510 new cases, one death and 251 recoveries today pic.twitter.com/YSSqZ8RGXf — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

In a fresh order, the authorities requested people not to gather at any public places including Girgaum Chowpatty and Gateway of India. They also appealed people to avoid gatherings at religious places.

Corona cases: Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases, up by 50 per cent from 1,426 infections recorded a day before, and 22 new deaths, the health department said. With these additions, the state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 66,61,486, while the death toll increased to 1,41,476, it said.

On Monday, the state had recorded 1,426 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths. Twenty-two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state today. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12 per cent, the department said in a bulletin.

Mumbai recorded 1,377 new COVID-19 cases, a steep rise by 70 per cent from a day ago, and one more death, according to a separate bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Mumbai region, which comprises the metropolis and its satellite cities, recorded 1,680 new cases, followed by the Pune region (308), Nashik (67), Nagpur (48), Kolhapur (37), Latur (16), Aurangabad (10) and the Akola region (6), the health department bulletin said.