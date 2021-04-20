Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued fresh restrictions against the coronavirus spike and announced that grocery shops and other stores in the state will be allowed to remain open only for four hours daily, from 7 AM to 11 AM. The decision comes in view of the impending rainy season amid an existing Janata Curfew imposed by the Maharashtra government. Also Read - Thane Records 5,007 New Covid-19 Cases & 40 Deaths As District Faces Hospital Bed Shortage

“All groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, all type of food shops, shops related to farm produce, pet food shops, shops related to materials for impending rainy season for individuals/organisations to be open only b/w 7 to 11 AM,” the government said in a statement. Also Read - After Ashutosh Rana, His Wife Renuka Shahane, Their Sons Test COVID-19 Positive, Family Under Isolation

It further clarified that home delivery from such shops will be allowed from 7 AM to 8 PM. “These timings however may be changed by local authorities,” the statement read. Also Read - Maharashtra 'Expecting a Third COVID Wave Soon': Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray

Read the new guidelines here:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is also scheduled to hold a cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon to review the implementation of ‘Break the Chain’ restrictions and also the present status of the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that the government might take a final call on enforcing complete lockdown in the state, as Covid-19 cases and fatalities continue to soar.