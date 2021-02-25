Mumbai: Amid the massive surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, over 200 cases have been reported from a single hostel of a school in Washim district causing major concerns for the state. As many as 229 students and 3 staffers of a hostel in Washim test positive for COVID-19, reported news agency ANI. A total of 327 students from Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana, Akola reside in this hostel, it added. The school premises have been declared a containment zone. Also Read - Coronavirus: Maharashtra Reports 8807 New Cases, 80 Deaths; Districts Asked to Ramp up Testing

Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed a significant rise in coronavirus cases, with more than 8,000 new infections coming to light in a single day after a gap of over four months, health officials said. With 80 deaths reported on Wednesday, the state’s fatality count rose to 51,937, the government said. Also Read - Coronavirus: Schools, Colleges, Coaching Institutes To Remain Shut till March 31 in Maharashtra’s Jalna

The state has so far reported a total of 21,21,119 COVID-19 cases, as per official figures. Also Read - Lockdown Travel Guidelines: Arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala? Check New Airport Rules

The state government and Mumbai police have warned of strict measures if people fail to follow COVID protocol and restrictions.

Washim has been in the news over a large gathering near a temple on Tuesday in violation of COVID-19 restrictions. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not spare anyone and law will take its course in connection with a gathering of people outside a temple in Washim in violation of COVID-19 norms, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday.

Raut made the remarks while talking to reporters here, a day after a huge gathering was witnessed near Pohradevi Temple in Washim district when Maharashtra Forest Minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod visited the shrine.

All religious, social and political gatherings have been prohibited in the state in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)