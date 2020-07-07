Mumbai Coronavirus News: On a day when the coronavirus cases in the country crossed 7 lakh-mark, Mumbai on Tuesday overtook China in terms of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Also Read - After Lok Sabha, Now Rajya Sabha Issues Guidelines For Holding Parliamentary Panel Meetings

With 4,938 COVID-19 deaths and 85,724 cases, the commercial capital of India on Tuesday now surpassed China, where the pandemic reared its head in late 2019.

At present, China has a total of 4,634 fatalities and 83,565 patients, and stands 22nd on the Worldometer.

From multiple cases daily, China has now gone to single-digit new cases — or less than the new infectees recorded in Dharavi every day — though with a series of stringent measures implemented by the state and civic governments.

While comparing to China, Mumbai has been recording new patients in excess of 1,100 every day since July 1.

This significant development comes a day after the Maharashtra with 211,987 cases overtook Turkey (205,758 cases), which currently ranks 14 on the Worldometer.

Maharashtra had on June 4 shot past Germany (198,064) and South Africa (205,721), both currently ranked at 16 and 15 respectively on the Worldometer.

The state had last month whizzed past two major affected countries like Canada and France in terms of total patients, besides recording more daily cases than the UK.

According to date from the state’s health department, Maharashtra’s latest Covid-19 tally is 9,026 deaths and 211,987 patients, including 87,681 active cases.

Mumbai on Monday recorded 1,201 cases, taking the total tally to 85,326, while the death toll rose by 39 to 4,935.

The highest number of 382 deaths had been recorded in G-north ward and the lowest 48 in A ward, the civic body said.