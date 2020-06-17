New Delhi: After a constant surge of coronavirus cases, Maharashtra, on Wednesday showed a ray of hope as the number of fresh active cases went down a notch for the second consecutive day. The Maharashtra government recorded 3307 new COVID-19 positive cases and 114 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total count to 1,16,752 and 5651 respectively. Also Read - Google Pledges $1 Billion For Help Nonprofits, Startups Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Moreover, with discharge of 1,315 patients in the day, the number of the recovered cases mounted to 59,166.

"Of the current Covid-19 patient count of 113,445 in Maharashtra, as many as 57,851 have recovered and left hospitals," said Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Nine persons, including a three-year-old girl, tested positive for COVID-19 in the state’s Amravati district, which has recorded 377 cases so far. Of them, five were from Badnera, which now has 44 cases, the highest in any locality in the city. At least 17 people have died of the disease in Amravati.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, 17 more persons tested positive in the highly-congested Dharavi area, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 2,106. A total of 78 people have died so far, including one new fatality in Asia’s largest slum, situated in the heart of Mumbai.

Earlier today, the Maharashtra government demanded supply of coronavirus treatment drugs Remdesvir and Tocilizumab “in large quantity” and “reasonable rate”, as well as at least 500 additional ventilators to treat the patients at state hospitals.