New Delhi: The coronavirus tally in Maharashtra on Wednesday went up to 94,041 with 3,254 new cases and 149 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the state reached 3,438 with 149 new deaths being recorded during the day.

As per updates from health department, over 1,879 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 44,517.

Acknowledging that the COVID-19 threat will persist in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged everyone to follow the guidelines strictly.

“If the relaxations to the lockdown start turning out to be risky, we will be compelled to re-impose the lockdown,” Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in Maharashtra.

“The state government is taking cautious steps for ‘Mission Begin Again’. Like we imposed the lockdown in phases, it will have to be lifted in a phased manner. The danger is yet to pass. But, we cannot bring the economic cycle to a grinding halt even as we fight Corona,”CM Uddhav Thackeray said.

Requesting people to avoid crowding places and maintain physical distancing post easing of lockdown norms under “Mission Begin Again’, he reiterated his demand for resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai for movement of staff on essential services duty.

The Chief Minister also hinted the coronavirus-induced lockdown, currently in force till June 30, will have to be extended if guidelines related to it are not followed strictly by people.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said the lockdown measures have been eased because economic activities need to resume as “now we have to learn to live with the virus”.

“The virus threat still persists but we need to start economic activities. Outdoor physical activity has been allowed for your good health and not to spoil it,” he said.

He further added that the people should follow the coronavirus-related protocols for their own good.

“Lockdown will have to continue if this (non-adherence of norms) happens. But I am confident people will listen to the government’s rules and guidelines since it is taking care of their welfare,” he said.

The Chief Minister rejected reports in a section of the media about friction between ministers and bureaucrats in the cabinet meeting which took place on Tuesday. “It is not true,” he said.

Giving another information, the CM said the monsoon session of the legislature will now be held from August 3 instead of June 22 scheduled earlier, a decision which comes in the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who was also present at the press conference, said government was considering a proposal to provide concrete houses to people whose homes were destroyed in cyclone ‘Nisarga’ that hit coastal districts of the state last week.