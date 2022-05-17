Fourth Wave of Corona in Maharashtra: As the threat of the fourth wave of Covid-19 looms large in India, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal asserted that the fourth wave of corona may hit Mumbai between July and September, however, it won’t affect the normal life.Also Read - Delhi Registers 393 Fresh Covid Cases; Positivity Rate at 3.35 Per Cent | Top Updates

Furthermore, Chahal asserted that the next wave of coronavirus will be milder than the third wave and won't have any impact on the public health system or necessitate lockdowns. He made the remarks while speaking to Times of India on the sidelines of a book launch— 'Iqbal Singh Chahal-Covid Warrior', penned by Minhaz Merchant.

"IIT Kanpur has predicted a fourth wave in July which may peak in September. Going by the fourth wave in Europe, I believe this wave will be very mild and won't affect normal life. Lockdowns are a thing of the past for Mumbai now," Times of India quoted Chahal as saying.

Earlier, state health minister Rajesh Tope had said that there is no scenario of a fourth wave of the pandemic in the state anytime soon

“The rate of rise in number of cases is low. If there are 125-150 cases (daily) in Maharashtra, and that too in certain pockets like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik… then you can see there is cluster concentration in these two to four districts. That does not mean there is a panicky situation and that the fourth wave is imminent… that is not the case,” Tope said according to a Mint report.

COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra

On Monday, Maharashtra witnessed 129 new COVID cases, including 74 in Mumbai, taking the overall tally to 78,80,969. However, the toll remained unchanged at 1,47,855 as no fresh death due to the infection was registered in the state.